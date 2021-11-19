WATSONTOWN — It has been estimated that one in 15 adults have sleep apnea, a potentially deadly condition characterized by nighttime snoring, sleep which is not restful and the risk of blocked air passages.
Among them, Jilline Bond, Revival Tabernacle co-pastor, who said about six years ago her husband James was concerned by her snoring.
Bond was astonished after James, also a Revival Tabernacle pastor, recorded her low, persistent sound and played it. She had doubted it was even a problem until then. Fatigue during the day, another outcome of sleep apnea, also became problematic.
“I was waking up tired in the morning but still had to do all my responsibilities,” Bond said. “I thought it wouldn’t hurt to call my doctor and get a referral to check for sleep apnea, if that is what it is.”
The biggest danger was that Bond would periodically stop breathing during the night, a precarious situation which worried her husband.
“I love my life, I really don’t want to go prematurely,” Bond said. “I know that God knows when we may be getting to the end. But I want to whatever I can to help myself here.”
A series of sleep studies confirmed sleep apnea. After that, Bond used several CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines without much success. Not only were the CPAP air units noisy, but Bond also found the required mask triggered claustrophobia.
Bond also used an in-mouth device meant to keep the lower jaw in a forward position. Unfortunately, she would wake up in the morning with a sore jaw.
After her husband repeatedly found Bond had stopped breathing at night, she continued to seek answers. A chance visit to a website led to a meeting with specialists at Hershey Medical Center and a determination that Bond was a candidate for Inspire.
The Inspire sleep apnea treatment system uses a sub-dermal implant and wire to send an impulse to the back of the tongue. A palm-sized remote placed on the area of the implant tells it to send an impulse which moves the tongue slightly and restores free breathing.
“When I started talking to my family about this they were concerned,” Bond said. “They didn’t know and (asked) what do we know about this? I did some research and found it was FDA-approved in 2014 to help with sleep apnea.”
Bond received the Inspire implant in February in a painless, one-day procedure. Her two surgical incisions are small and have healed well.
“The biggest thing I want to say is that Inspire has changed my life,” Bond said. “The beauty of it is that with this remote, I place it on the area of the implant, I push the button (and) feel a slight impulse on the back of my tongue. Then for 30 minutes (no impulse). It gives you time to relax and go to sleep.”
The Inspire unit then goes into a night mode for as long as the person wants to sleep. Continued slight impulses during the night prevent airway obstruction.
Bond reported more refreshing sleep which has resulted in extra energy during the day. The system can be monitored, fine tuned and adjusted as needed. Bond was hopeful other people would soon learn how their lives can be changed through Inspire.
An interview with Dr. Neerav Goyal, the Hershey Medical Center specialist who helped Bond, will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal.
