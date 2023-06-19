MIFFLINBURG — The Borough of Mifflinburg recently received grants to help craft studies to evaluate the borough’s parks.
The borough received grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Department of Economic and Community Development (DCED) and a grant from Union County.
“The borough received two grants to help the borough and the community plan for the future of the parks in Mifflinburg,” said Borough Manager Mrgaret Metzer. “The first grant received was from DCNR and is for a Pool Feasibility Study. The amount granted was $19,800.
“This grant will allow the borough to hire a consultant to help determine the condition of the pool, necessary upgrades, and also to poll the community about the importance of the facility to the community,” she continued. “This will provide the borough with information to use to determine what’s next.”
The Mifflinburg Community Pool opened for the season on Saturday, May 27, and will remain open through Sunday, Aug. 20.
“The second grant received is a Greenways Trails and Recreation Grant from DCED,” Metzger said. “The amount granted was $62,000. This grant will allow the borough to hire a consultant to help the borough and the community develop a master plan for the Mifflinburg Parks.”
The borough plans to prepare a request for proposals for the consultant work in the near future with the intention that both studies go hand-in-hand in determining what the community wants and what the next steps are going to be, Metzger said.
“We hope that the master plan will provide the borough with a plan for the borough’s parks that represents the needs of the community, that will allow us to make phased improvements to the parks to meet those needs,” she said.
“In addition to these two grants, the borough also received a $134,432 grant from Union County, towards the cost of a tot playground for younger children ages 2-5,” Metzger said. “We have submitted a grant to DCNR to help get additional funding as a match to allow us to complete this project.”
She said that application to DCNR noted the cost of the project as being $434,142.
“We are using the county grant as a match, as well as other funds from the borough and others,” Metzger said. “It’s only an application at this point, we won’t hear about it until maybe later this year or early next year.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
