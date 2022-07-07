District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Theft
WATSONTOWN — Maurice Thompson-Walters, 18, of Route 54, Montgomery, has been charged with theft or property lost, mislaid, or delivered by mistake and criminal mischief after an alleged incident that occurred between 3 and 6 p.m. April 30 along Dickinson Avenue.
Watsontown police say they received a call regarding a lost phone, valued at $750, which Thompson-Walters said he took after finding it on the ground. He later smashed and discarded the phone after being told it could be tracked.
Unsworn falsification
NORTHUMBERLAND — Charges have been filed against a New Columbia woman accused of falsely answering a question on the U.S. Department of Justice Firearms Transaction Record.
Stephanie Hepler, 47, of Strahan Road, New Columbia, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after an alleged incident that occurred between approximately 1:17 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 along Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland. Point Township police said Hepler reported no convictions for felonies or other crimes for which she could be sentenced to more than a year in jail while attempting to purchase a 9 mm pistol. Hepler had previously been convicted of a DUI in 2006.
Reckless endangerment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Milton man faces charges of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment after state police said they were dispatched to a physical altercation involving handguns that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. June 8, along Fern Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Justin Crawford, 24, of Fern Street, has been charged after he allegedly drew and pointed a Smith & Wesson M&P at arrestee and victim Tyler Hamm, who had reportedly struck another individual involved in verbal altercation in the residence where the incident occurred. Hamm attempted to wrestle the gun away from Crawford before Charles Knarr entered the doorway of his residence with a revolver and told Hamm to leave the property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on July 13.
Reckless endangerment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Charles Knarr, 68, of Fern Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, has been charged with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. June 8, along Fern Street.
State police said they were dispatched at 4:18 p.m. to a physical altercation at a residence involving handguns. Knarr reportedly became involved after he pointed a revolver from the doorway of his residence at arrestee and victim Tyler Hamm, who was attempting to wrestle a handgun away from another individual, Justin Crawford. Police said Crawford had drawn the weapon after Hamm allegedly struck a woman at the residence when she put her arm around his neck during a verbal altercation turned physical.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. July 13.
Harassment
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Milton man after an alleged incident which occurred between approximately 12:54 and 6:06 a.m. May 25, along Hepburn Street, Milton.
Dylan Crawford, 20, of Hepburn Street, has been charged with four counts of harassment after police said he left a series of obscene and threatening anonymous voicemails on a female juvenile’s phone. The juvenile was able to identify Crawford’s voice, and while he initially denied the accusations, he allegedly confessed to police on May 26 that he had left the messages after additional evidence confirmed his involvement.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. July 13.
Harassment
MILTON — James Rossick, 42, of Front Street, Milton, has been charged with two counts of harassment in relation to an alleged incident that occurred between Oct. 1 and June 15, along Center Street, Milon.
Milton police said they were contacted by Rossick’s ex-fiancée about his continued attempts to contact her. On May 9, police advised Rossick to cease communication, but on June 13 the victim informed officers that he had approached her at an event and continued email correspondence, at one point threatening suicide. Police located Rossick at 3:07 a.m. June 14 on the Priestly Bridge in Northumberland County, and took him into custody. Rossick was in possession of a steak knife and police scanner at the time of his arrest.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 27.
Resisting arrest
MILTON — John Loss, 35, of Upper Market Street, Milton, has been charged with resisting arrest after Milton police were dispatched to meet with Northumberland County mental health services regarding an involuntary commitment warrant for Loss.
During the alleged incident, which occurred at approximately 6:34 p.m. April 12, along Upper Market Street, Milton, Loss reportedly refused to leave his room and attempted to shut officers out before being taken to the ground and handcuffed.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. July 6.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Minor injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 7:34 p.m. June 29 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 209, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Itiana French, 24, of Newark, N.J., lost control and drove under a 2007 Volvo Conventional/Sleeper driven by Oleg Pshikhachev, 35, of Miami, Fla.
French and two children in her car — ages 2 and 4 — were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Pshikhachev was not injured, troopers said.
One-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Lisa Thomas, 35, of Jersey Shore, was not injured in a crash which occurred at 11:15 p.m. July 2 along Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Thomas struck a deer which entered the roadway.
One vehicle crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Mifflinburg boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:57 a.m. July 1 along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by the boy went off the roadway and struck an embankment. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Middleburg woman and a 47-year-old Beaver Springs man were charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:47 p.m. June 30 along Hidden Valley Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old New Columbia man and a 51-year-old New Columbia woman were charged after engaging in a verbal argument.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:24 a.m. July 1 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Draya Knighton, 23, of Bloomsburg, was charged after allegedly damaging a slide lock on a storage unit owned by Stanley Kohl, 61, of Milton. The damage was estimated at $50.
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. June 29 at 2199 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 73-year-old Mifflinburg man reported being scammed out of $3,500 by purchasing Target gift cards through an internet/phone scam.
The incident occurred between 3:18 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 27 along Meadow Green Drive, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Firearm not to possess
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Corey Hollenbach, 47, of Milton, failed to turn in a firearm he was to relinquish due to a protection from abuse order.
The incident occurred June 28 along Shakespeare Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Robbery
ORANGE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a convenience store robbery and assault, which occurred at 4:18 a.m. July 4 at The Hess Market, Route 487, Orange Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said they arrived at the store and found a store employee unconscious behind the counter, with signs of a struggle.
After waking up, the employee said the store was robbed by two men, one armed with a gun, the other with a knife. The employee was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment.
Shamokin Dam Police Department Forgery
SHAMOKIN DAM — Jose Miguel Hernandez Thurbus, 33, was taken into custody May 4 in Puerto Rico on a warrant issues by the Shamokin Dam Police Department.
Hernandez Thurbus has been charged with felony forgery (four counts), theft by unlawful taking (eight counts), receiving stolen property (eight counts), processing access device (seven counts), abuse of corpse and access device fraud.
In December 2018, police said Hernandez Thurbus was working at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when he stole a credit card from the body of a deceased individual, later making $492.72 in purchases of cigarettes and snacks with the card.
Hernandez Thurbus is locked up in the Snyder County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. July 13.
