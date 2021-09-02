MILTON — As he poured gas into a riding lawn mower parked next to the Miltonian building, Buzz Meachum spoke with excitement about preparing to perform in an area he volunteers his time to maintain.
Odyssey, a band which Meachum is a member of, will perform during the latest installment of First Fridays, to be held by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in Riverview Park, 168 S. Front St, Milton.
The park, located next to the Miltonian, is maintained by Meachum through his volunteer efforts with TIME. The organization started holding First Fridays in May, and will continue through October.
Meachum’s love of music started as he was a teenager in the 1960s.
“I saw The Beatles on Ed Sullivan,” Meachum recalled. “I thought ‘I’d like to do that.’”
He joined with friend Ray Minium to form a group called The Sceptres.
“We had moderate success,” Meachum said. “I got drafted in 1966.”
With Meachum being drafted into the Navy, The Sceptres stopped playing music.
“When I started playing again, in 1970... I played with a group called The 13th Floor,” he said.
That band broke up following the 1972 Agnus flood.
“I did not play again until the year 2000 when a friend said he wanted to started a band and needed a bass player,” Meachum recalled. “I decided to learn bass, which was easy because I already played guitar.”
Through 2016, Meachum estimates he played with 15 different bands. That’s when a friend, Jim Wert, asked him to audition for Odyssey.
“We play music from the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Meachum said of the group.
He listed The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Credence Clearwater Revival as influences.
“It’s the music we grew up with,” Meachum said.
In addition to Meachum and Wert, Ed Johnson and Rich Ahearn are also members of the group.
Odyssey generally performs at outdoor venues, May through September.
The band was scheduled to play during this week’s Music in the Park series in Lewisburg. Due to impending rain, that performance has been postponed to Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Meachum said the members of Odyssey like spending time together.
“I just enjoy the company of other musicians,” Meachum said. “Playing music is what keeps you feeling younger.”
He also enjoys volunteering 10 to 12 hours per week with TIME.
“A couple of years ago, I talked to (Executive Director) George Venios about TIME, and did they need any help,” Meachum reflected. “He said ‘yes.’”
Since then, Meachum has volunteered to care for the organization’s Historic Downtown Walking Tour sites. He also mows grass at TIME properties, including Riverview Park.
He has also coordinated the music for First Fridays.
While Meachum and his wife Mary Hagerty currently live in Northumberland, he noted that his wife grew up in Milton. Meachum grew up in Lewisburg, and had a lot of friends in Milton.
“I really enjoy the historical aspect of Milton and the excitement of its recovery,” Meachum said. “I just love the historical aspect of (the community).
First Fridays in Milton are scheduled to wrap Oct. 1 with a performance by The After Hours Band.
For more information, visit firstfridaysmiltonpa.com.
