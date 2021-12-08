BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University and the Bloomsburg University Foundation recently announced a $5.3 million gift from Kerby Confer to create a state-of-the-art media center for students aspiring to achieve success in the fields of radio, video, podcasts, live streaming, and other forms of broadcasting. BU will name the new facility the Kerby Confer Media Center.
This latest gift from Confer will provide a modern and functional space on BU's campus, which will include a fully renovated radio station, TV studio, newsroom, and interactive space where students and faculty can actively share ideas and experiences.
Having more than doubled in size and scope since its inception, the Media and Journalism program is one of Bloomsburg's largest majors and has outgrown its current space. This gift will address that immediate need while also creating new scholarships to help with recruitment and retention of students across the region interested in pursuing careers in the media and journalism industry.
Since making his first gift to BU in 2013 to establish the Confer Radio Talent Institute, Confer has grown his support each year, continually increasing access to professional experiences for students entering the radio and broadcasting industry. He has made gifts to create scholarships, fund a faculty fellowship, upgrade equipment, and rebrand BU's student radio station. This gift brings his total contributions to more than $6.1 million.
Confer started his career in radio at 15, working as a DJ in his hometown of Williamsport. Since 1969, he has owned an interest in or operated more than 200 station licenses and is still active in 70 markets including, Altoona, Johnstown, State College, Meadville, Franklin and Pittsburgh, as well as, Bowling Green, Ky., and Jackson, Tenn. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003.
