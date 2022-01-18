MILTON — With the Milton Area School District set to return to in-person learning today, the district continues to note a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Baugher Elementary School, along with the middle and high schools, had temporarily switched to a virtual learning model due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, the district's COVID-19 dashboard reported the following cases, over the last 14 days:
• Baugher elementary: Thirteen students positive; one student presumed positive; one staff member positive; 45 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Three students positive; four staff members positive; 40 students quarantined; seven staff members quarantined.
• Middle school: Fifteen students positive; two staff members positive; 69 students quarantined; and four staff members quarantined.
• High school: Twenty-four students positive; four students presumed positive; two students positive; 92 students quarantined; and three staff members quarantined.
Masking is optional in the Milton Area School District. In the Warrior Run School District, masks are required through at least Monday, Jan. 24.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported as of Friday on the district's COVID-19 dashboard, and occurring over the last 14 days, are as follows:
• Turbotville elementary: One student positive.
• Middle school: 12 students positive; one staff member positive.
• High school: 12 students positive; one staff member positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.