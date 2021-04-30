LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has received five out of five stars for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the most recent release of its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. The scores reflect data from 2017-2019.
This is the first time the hospital has received the honor and Evangelical is the only five-star CMS Hospital in the Central Susquehanna Valley region.
Less than 14% of all healthcare providers in the country earned five stars, according to CMS. Only 22 facilities in Pennsylvania claim this distinction.
“It is an honor to be recognized by CMS for what our staff devote themselves to every single day,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO. “The recognition is all about commitment to care and what our patients need. The individuals who make up this Hospital clearly dedicate themselves to the medical needs of our patients but exceed that by also making sure they feel like family when they are here.”
CMS uses the overall hospital rating system to publicly report how well more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals perform in seven key quality measures — mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, the effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging. The overall hospital rating ranges from one to five stars, and hospitals with more stars performed better in these measures.
In the Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021, CMS gave 455 hospitals a five-star rating.
“Evangelical has always focused on taking care of the community and we are constantly adding services, equipment, and stellar employees to continue that kind of commitment long into the future,” added Aucker. “This star rating is another affirmation that regardless of healthcare facility size, the heart of healthcare lives in the compassionate delivery of medical expertise.”
Hospital Compare is part of the CMS Hospital Quality Initiative. The goal of the program is to help improve hospitals’ quality of care through easy to understand data on hospital performance, and quality information from patient perspectives. The star ratings are provided as a service to the public to help consumers understand a hospital’s quality performance.
