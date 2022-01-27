WEST MILTON — A fresh, green sign of recognition will soon appear at the West Milton Post Office.
The sign, designating West Milton postal workers as a Certified Engaged Team (CET), was presented Wednesday by Jasmin Hughes, United States Postal Service customer service manager. The recognition was based on an employee survey conducted by the Gallup Organization and was one of only 363 granted nationwide.
Missy Chappell, West Milton Postmaster, said earning CET status was well-deserved as the team came through during trying times.
“It’s all because we enjoy working with each other here,” Chappell said. “We’re like family here. We treat each other like we want to be treated. We have each other’s back and help each other out.”
Employees of the facility, which serves West Milton, New Columbia and Allenwood, provided messages of their own during their day of honors. Each indicated their appreciation for postal customers and fellow workers.
“We genuinely care about our customers,” noted Lori Metzger. “We go the extra mile and that keeps them coming back. Also, we operate as a team, not individually out for ourselves.”
Other team members but the same thoughts in other words.
“Sometimes we deliver someone’s most precious sentimental or valuable items,” observed Maria Martin. “It’s an honor to be doing that.”
Jennifer Rush simply noted, “I really love my customers.”
Hughes read a note of commendation from the deputy postmaster general which acknowledged the resilience, commitment and of focused efforts.
Other team members included Debbie Propst Ed Miller, Stacey Chapman, Kevin Grant and Lisa Mark. A complete team photo will be published in an upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal.
