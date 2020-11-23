MILTON — Winners of the annual Standard-Journal Pet Calendar contest were announced in recent days.
The winner which will appear on the cover is Missy Herr.
The 12 runners-up: Tom Delcamp, Lucky Pebbles Delcamp, Midnight Delcamp, Bella Wirt, Wildfire Rosado, Bruizer Radel, Yukon Jack Newton, Ginger Reitz, Sophie Griffin, Sophie Zublick, Mia Minnick, Pumpkin Minnick.
Missy Herr will be on the cover while the 12 runners-up will each have their own month in the calendar, due to appear in the paper in late December.
There were 12,760 total votes.
