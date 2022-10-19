BLOOMSBURG — Advance Central PA — the workforce development board serving nine counties — has announced the move of the PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour Counties office.
The site, which currently occupies 415 Central Road, Suite 2, will be moving to the building next door at 421 Central Road, Suite 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.