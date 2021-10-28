LEWISBURG — Merchants' Credit Processing Service will hold a seminar on the past, present and future of credit card processing from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
The seminar will include a free buffet served by Vito Mazzamuto.
The event is being sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
Art Lieberman, 81, said his Merchants' Credit Processing Service4 has more than 700 accounts and processes more than $100,000 per year. He will speak at the event, along with Vice Presidenet Deanne Bower.
To register to attend, email mcpsofcentralpa@yahoo.com or call 570-966-5700 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
