Marriage licenses
• Colby Kiger, 27, of Watsontown and Natalie Michaud, 27, of Watsontown.
• Mervin Stoltzfus, 25, of Millersburg and Ruth Lapp, 20, of Dornsife.
• Kassidy Geise, 22, of Sunbury and Ryan Kratzer, 25, of Sunbury.
• Shelby Derr, 27, of Sunbury and Cody Mascho, 28, of Bradford.
• Zachary Lyman, 32, of Sunbury and Alli Bucher, 28, of Sunbury.
• Madison Paul, 24, of Shamokin and Jackie Semerod III, 28, of Shamokin.
• Kelsi Myer, 26, of Lower Augussta Township and James Gay, 30, of Lower Augusta Township.
• Antonia Beaudet, 63, of Herndon and Todd Koveleski, 60, of Herndon.
• Keith Searls, 53, of Shamokin and Kristen Huntington, 41, of Shamokin.
• Nicole Walter, 35, of Lock Haven and Jacob Smith, 36, of Lock Haven.
Deed transfers
• Pratuang Ferguson and Robert W. Ferguson to Samuel G. Zook and Mamie K. Zook, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Frances B. Prowant by agent, Richard H. Prowant agent and Teresa J. Garman agent to Ronald L. Musselman and Patricia A. Musselman, property in Milton, $110,000.
• Bertha I. Frey to Aspect I LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Donulus J. Schantz Sr. and Yun P. Schantz to Jessica M. Oreilly, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Levert V. Rice and Stephanie A. Rice to Emilee K. Dunn and Cody R. Livziey, property in Milton, $1.
• Heather L. Madle, Todd A. Madle and Patricia A. Webb to Curtis M. Webb, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
• Mae N. Jones by agent and Karen J. Martello agent to Carolyn M. Fisher, property in Milton, $1.
• William Dale Reynolds and Robert Lee Reynolds to William Dale Reynolds, property in McEwensville and Delaware Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Heris of Susan K. Geyer to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, property in Milton, $3,265.42.
• Lee R. Hauck estate and Nicole J. Reichenbach executrix to Steven D. Bergerstock and Kimberly D. Bergerstock, property in Watsontown, $122,000.
• Phenomenal Living Homes LLC to Austin T. Reiff and Josie R. Reiff, property in McEwensville, $121,000.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Richard M. Pietron and Cassie Marie Pietron, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $364,900.
• Randy A. Metzger and Candace L. Metzger to Evan Meyer and Ashley Meyer, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Elam g. Martin, Alta M. Martin and Alta Z. Martin to Elam M. Martin and Kaitlyn S. martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Elam G. Martin and Alta M. Martin to Amanda M. Martin, Jonathan M. Martin, Rebecca M. Martin and Rachel M. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• I. Ray Zimmerman Inc. to Ivan Ray Zimmerman and Martha j. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Ann L. Rogers and Morris A. Rogers to Nicole M. Beltz and Dylan C. Horning, property in Shamokin, $84,500.
• Eilene Maschuck to David Kistner, property in Ralpho Township, $107,000.
• Samuel N. Vetovich and Kathy A. Vetovich to Mohamed M. Shehab, property in Shamokin, $240,000.
• Paul L. Sheppard and Ursula Estralita Gratz Sheppard to Kyle G. Roberts and Chloe Chree Roberts, property in Point Township, $1.
• Andre Jarrell and Nicole Hafer to Peter W. Saad, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Denise E. Adams and Denise E. Newman to Newman Irrevocable Ralty and Income Trust Agreement and Kenneth L. Newman individually and trustee, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Sierra Nolter and Lisa Skopatz to Leilani Mikulak, property in Mount Carmel, $85,000.
• Thomas E. Boop and Donna J. Spangler-Boop to Nathan R. Savidge and Zachary Paca, property in Sunbury, $1.
• JP Realty Enterprises LLC to Kenneth L. Griffith Sr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Anthony J. Martino and Jodie Lyn Martino to Anthony J. Martino, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Robert Neidig Jr. and Reify Capital LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,500.
• Stephen Niglio and Stephen Nigio to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $27,000.
• Joseph R. Boblick to Randy S. Boyer and Lisa A. Boyer, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1,000.
• Francisco Antonio Vargas Paulino and Martina Suarez to Richard R. Reinoso-Marte, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Robert A. Gula estate and Linda J. Gula individually and executrix to Linda J. Gula, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• James M. Carroll and Joanna R. Carroll to James R. Sechler and Linda S. Sechler, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Sharon L. Bibbus to J&C Construction Renovations LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $750.
• Raymond F. Toploski to Raymond P. Toploski, Bonit Toploski, Anne C. Rivera and Edwardo Rivera, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Resly Mechanical LLC to Marlena Ann Ford, property in Zerbe Township, $100,500.
• Mark W. Fausey and Jennifer R. Fausey to Koch Rentals LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dwight E. Wolfe, Dwight E. Wolfe Sr. and Linda M. Wolfe to Elmer L. Stoltzfus, property in Jordan Township, $285,000.
• Jonah S. Long to Benjamin M. Wittman, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Mark E. Rodman Jr., Heidi M. Raup and Heidi M. Rodman to Patrick A. Magee and Dawn A. Magee, property in Coal Township, $30,000.
• William A. Edmondson, Jeanne Edmondson and Kathleen A. James to Luis Jimenez, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• John Eccker and Lisa Roszko to English Estates LLC, property in Coal Township, $59,900.
• Ceasar Nunez Sosa to Dnilo Antonio Ballester and Genaro Abreu, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• John Mazur Jr. to John Mazur Jr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Susan M. Snyder and Theresa M. Snyder to Shingara Properties LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $795,000.
• Jerome Sopp estate and Cynthia Sopp administratrix to Robert H. Grogan and Donna M. Grogan, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• Lewis W. Herrold and Brenda S. Herrold to Herrold Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Tracy L. Vankirk co-trustee and Ryan M. Herrold co-truste, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Louis B. Bressan and Susan Bressan to Dustin Siko, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Paul M. Artman and Jose Luis Ponce, property in Mount Carmel, $22,000.
• Robert J. Osman estate and Loretta Zenyuh individually and exeuctrix to Matthew Chappell and Veronica Azary, property in Mount Carmel, $39,500.
• May Clarabelle Campbell estate and Tex M. Campbell executor to Tex M. Campbell, property in Jackson and Washington townships, $1.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Andreille Chavannes, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
• Arlene Lois Gutekunst by agent and Tina Louise Campbell agent to Jarrod L. Pantalone and Megan M. Pantalone, property in Ralpho Township, $152,000.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Andreille Chavannes, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Yajaira Melendez, property in Shamokin, $61,000.
• Akak LLC to MDH Investments LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $243,000.
• David T. Evans, Tiara N. Evans and Tiara N. Nickerson to Michele F. Jones, property in Upper Augusta Township $239,000.
• Kevin M. Ulrich and Kelly Ann Ulrich to James W. Miller and Kendra R. Miller, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Michael F. Purcell to John R. Stelle and Sandra L. Steele, property in Shamokin, $1.
• James R. Ginter and Linda L. Ginter to Zachary A. Culver, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Christopher J. Jones to John Angstadt II and Danika Angstdt, property Point Township, $1.
• Joshua Hawkins to monica Peters, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Jason W. Sulouff to Francisco Diaz Sierra, property in Shamokin, $27,000.
• Shane M. Kaufman o Rental Holdings LLC, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Loretta Zablotny estate and Patricia L. Kurek executrix to Stonehedge Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $8,000.
