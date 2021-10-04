WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will be holding a pierogi sale from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Lingle's Neighborhood Market, Watsontown.
The pierogis are larger than commercially made, have potato cheese filling and are ready to fry or freeze.
To place advance orders, contact a guild member or call 570-538-2155 and leave a message.
