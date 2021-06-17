ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown College has announced that Noah Stetler, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the Elizabethtown College dean's list for the spring semester.
Stetler is a junior international business major. Students on the dean's list are full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better in 14 or more credit hours, of which at least 12 credits are letter-graded course work.
