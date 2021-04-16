EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Attorney Brian Kerstetter and District Judge Lori Hackenberg each cross-filed for candidacy as judge in the 17th District Court of Common Pleas.
Party members who vote on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 18 will see both names on their ballots regardless of whether they are Democrats or Republicans.
While it is possible one candidate will be eliminated, there is a chance of a “split decision” among primary voters. Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said if the two candidates each wins a single party nomination, both will be on the ballot of the party they won in November.
It was also possible that one candidate could win the favor of voters in both major parties. That would leave the other candidate an option to be written in, Katherman said, but noted running a successful write-in campaign was difficult to do.
Katherman said candidates for the court file their petitions with the state, which in turn supplies qualified names to the county.
Meantime, Katherman said voters who voted by mail last year were not automatically going to receive a mail-in ballot in 2021.
He said the department sent out a reminder to voters that they would have to request a mail-in ballot all over again if they chose to vote by mail in 2021. The reminder gave them the option to do that or to cancel.
Registered voters who did neither may will request a mail-in ballot if they do so before the Tuesday, May 11 deadline.
Katherman noted that COVID-19 safety procedures would be observed at polling places as they had been during the fall. Katherman hoped more people would be vaccinated by Primary Election Day, but noted distancing would be done and sanitizing would be recommended. Facial covering will be a matter of choice and not mandated in order to vote.
