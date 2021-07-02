MIFFLINBURG — The “Celebration at the Farm” will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at to be held on July 17 at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
Attractions include Beverley "Fiddlerwoman" Conrad with a performance at 10 a.m., wool spinning, pottery making and other 19th Century crafts. Visitors will also be able to mingle with heritage breed sheep and poultry.
A tag sale will be on-going and food will be available throughout the day of the free, family-friendly event.
