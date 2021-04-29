MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc., parent company of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Co., has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter which ended March 31.
Net income for the quarter ending March 31 was $1.5 million, compared to $1.28 million for the same period in 2020. Earnings per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 and 2020, were 81-cents and 69-cents, respectively.
The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.18% and 11.44% for the quarter ending March 31, as compared to 1.14% and 10.34% for the same period of 2020.
Total assets amounted to $525.9 million on March 31, as compared to $459.1 million on March 31, 2020, an increase of $66.8 million. Net loans, not held for sale, increased by $11.7 million from March 31, 2020, to March 31. The increase in loans is primarily the result of Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans made in 2020 and 2021. In addition, interest-bearing deposits in banks increased by $27 million from March 31, 2020, to March 31, due to a significant increase in customer’s deposits Total deposits increased $79.4 million from March 31, 2020 to March 31, as result of PPP loans made to customers and government stimulus received by customers as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When compared to March 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $3.2 million to $52.3 million as of March 31. Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc. remains capitalized, with an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.2% as of March 31, and 11.0% at March 31, 2020.
