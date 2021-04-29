Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.