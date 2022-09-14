State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Christopher Delwader, 29, of Port Trevorton, was taken into custody for driving under the influence after a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving allegedly drove through several yards, struck a wooden retaining wall, two traffic signs and rolled onto its roof.
The incident occurred at 10:03 p.m. Aug. 23 at Minton Drive and Wedgewood Garden, Penn Township, Snyder County.
DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Kenny Delgado Sanchez, 27, of Shamokin Dam, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:44 p.m. Aug. 7 at North Susquehanna Trail and Kessler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Hit and run
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Three teenagers are accused of fleeing the scene after crashing a vehicle they were not permitted to be using.
Troopers said a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Vance Howard, 18, of Selinsgrove, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway. Howard and two passengers, a 15-year-old Middleburg boy and a 15-year-old Winfield boy, are then accused of fleeing from the crash scene on foot.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Ann Thompson, 50, of Muncy, has been charged with driving under the influence and related offenses after troopers said she attempted to flee from a traffic stop.
After following Thompson for 1/2 mile at speeds of 10 to 25 mph, troopers said they found Thompson’s car stopped, with her asleep behind the wheel.
The incident occurred at 8:58 p.m. Sept. 4 at Cemetery and Poust Roads, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported taking into custody a mother and daughter — a 57-year-old Muncy woman and a 38-year-old Muncy woman — after the two were injured in a physical altercation.
Both were arraigned and locked up in the Lycoming County Prison on simple assault and harassment charges.
Theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Jersey Shore man was charged after allegedly leaving Sheetz, of Linden, without paying for 46 packs of Pokemon cards.
The incident occurred at 1:22 p.m. Sept. 7 along Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Clifton McCourt, 41, of Montoursville, reported the theft of a credit card, and someone racking up $1,445 in charges at Sam’s Club.
The theft was reported Sept. 10 at 109 Fairfield Church Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Williamsport man reported the theft of two firearms and four rounds of ammunition.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 2 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5 p.m. Sept. 6 on Alta Vista Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
