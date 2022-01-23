MILTON — Twelve-hundred roses, 800 carnations and 25 bunches of daises are already on order as a Milton florist prepares for one of her busiest times of the year.
Charlene Heddings opened Charlene’s Petal Talk five-and-a-half years ago, and the business has continued to blossom each year.
Heddings and her husband, Wayne Heddings, are the only full-time employees utilized by the business, located at 200 N. Arch St., Milton. Additional employees are utilized during the busiest times of the year.
Charlene said flower orders must be placed well in advance of major holidays.
“You have to order your (Valentine’s Day) flowers the week after Christmas,” she said. “You have to order how many thousands of dollars worth of flowers and you don’t even know if you’ll have the business.”
Over the last several years of operating the business, the Heddings have become skilled at judging how many flowers they’ll need for each holiday.
“You base it off of past years, and I’ll add a little more to that,” Charlene said.
A bulk order of flowers will be delivered to the store several days prior to Valentine’s Day, with employees then gathering to make various displays.
While Wayne is typically Charlene’s sole delivery person, five other people are added to deliver flowers at Valentine’s Day.
With the bulk of deliveries made to the Milton, New Columbia, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Watsontown and Turbotville areas, the business does deliver as far away as Sunbury and Williamsport.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented some challenges, and opportunities, for the floral business.
“They say it takes five years to establish a business,” Charlene said. “Around the third year of business, it happened, it happened to be COVID.”
With individuals unable to see loved ones at the onset of the pandemic, orders for flowers started pouring in. The number of people ordering through the business has continued to grow.
The Heddings have had to overcome supply chain issues.
“Not just Valentine’s Day, you can’t get glass vases, at times,” Charlene said. “You can’t get certain flowers. With COVID, you have a lot of supplies out of stock.”
However, the business has been able to overcome those challenges.
“We try to improvise and do the best we can,” Wayne said. “We haven’t had an order that we haven’t been able to fill.”
Once Valentine’s Day wraps, the Heddings will be busy preparing for the next major holiday where multiple flower orders will be placed.
“As soon as Valentine’s Day is over, you have to get your Mother’s Day order in,” Charlene said. “Mother’s Day falls on the same weekend as the Milton and Warrior Run prom.”
While it will be a busy weekend for the Heddings, they are thankful for the continued support of the business by the community.
“I’m overjoyed,” Charlene said.
“We owe everything to our customers,” Wayne said.
In addition to having floral arrangements available for delivery or pickup, Charlene’s Petal Talk also offers gifts, balloons and tuxedo rentals.
A dry cleaning service is also available, through tuxedo provider Sarno and Sons of Scranton. Charlene said individuals can drop off and pick up, at her business, their items to be dry cleaned, through Sarno and Sons.
For more information Charlene’s Petal Talk, visit www.charlenespetaltalk.com.
