MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway will present the annual Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial Spring Classic at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, sanctioned by the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars.
A $6,000 top prize will be awarded to the winner of the 30-lap sprint.
The season debut of the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 Sprints is also on the racing program, including a 20-lap main event.
Tommy Hinnershitz, known as “The Flying Dutchman” from Oley, holds the distinction of winning the first ever race held at historic Williams Grove Speedway on May 21, 1939.
Hinnershitz won the race in what was called a “hard and heady” event to best the famed Joie Chitwood.
Hinnershitz’ death in 1999 left behind an auto-racing legacy worthy of note by any standards.
During his 30-year career spanning 1930-1960, Hinnershitz amassed seven AAA/USAC Eastern Big Car Championships, taking titles in 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1955, 1956 and in 1959.
He had garnered 103 total AAA/USAC feature wins, with 19 taking place at Williams Grove. Hinnershitz set 43 AAA track records during his tenure and competed in three Indianapolis 500s.
At the time of his death, the 87 year old was ranked second behind Steve Kinser on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s Top Sprint Car Drivers of All Time list.
In 1939, when Hinnershitz passed Chitwood for the lead in that maiden race at Williams Grove, the duel was billed as “one of the most thrilling bits of driving ever witnessed on a Pennsylvania speedway.”
Williams Grove will honor his legacy with Friday’s Tommy Classic, pitting the All Stars travelers against the Pennsylvania Posse for the first time this season.
The All Stars vs. Posse match-up will be the 41st such contest in Williams Grove history dating back to 1970 when Bobbie Adamson won the first ever All Stars show at the oval.
It took until August 2019 for an All Stars warrior to finally break into Williams Grove victory lane at an All Stars event, in the form of Aaron Reutzel.
Kyle Larson is the only other non-posse driver in history to score a Grove All Stars victory, and that came in the 2020 version of the Tommy Classic.
Indiana’s Justin Peck returns to the track as a circuit regular after already taking an unsanctioned win at the oval in March. Peck went on to win the All Stars point season opener in Ohio.
Peck and a field of 11 committed All Stars should be pitside for the show including former Williams Grove regulars Brent Marks, Lucas Wolfe and Kyle Reinhardt.
Other invaders will be: Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.; Ian Madsen, Des Moines, Iowa; Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif.; and Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, Mo.
Friday’s Tommy Classic will be the first race in the 2021 Hoosier Diamond Series of races at the oval.
