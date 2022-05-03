INDIANA, Pa. — An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student recently received an award as part of the IUP’s Research Appreciation Week, as a participant in the Scholars Forum.
Mashayla Valentine, a business marketing major from Mifflinburg, won Eberly College of Business dean’s award for her research poster, “TheBiziApp.”
Valentin, daughter of Andrea and Ivan Valentine, Mifflinburg, is a 2018 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School. She is a member of the IUP Field Hockey team and volunteered at the community Family Fun Fest.
Dr. Steven Osborne, faculty member in the Eberly College, served as the research project mentor.
Research Appreciation Week spotlights the spirit of innovation and collaboration shared by all disciplines and recognizes the contributions that IUP original research and scholarship make to this region and to the world.
