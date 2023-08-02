Study dishes up surprises in deer behavior, forest impacts

Wearing a masked hockey helmet for protection, a Deer-Forest Study researcher gets ready to tag and collar a deer in a Pennsylvania state forest.

 PROVIDED BY DEER-FOREST STUDY

Who knew that deer salivate about 2 gallons a day or that a fawn has 272–342 spots on its coat? Or that a doe may choose to give birth to fawns near a road so that fewer bears, coyotes and bobcats are around? Or that a deer may consume more than 100 different plant species a year?

After a decade of following and studying 1,200 live-trapped deer, fitting them with ear tags and GPS radio collars to track their movements, Pennsylvania researchers are getting an unprecedented look into the behavior of one of North America’s most widespread mammals and their imprint on the landscape.

This story was originally published in the Bay Journal and was provided by the Bay Journal News Service.

