Prison lockdowns prompt scheduling changes

SUNBURY — Two consecutive weekends of mandatory lockdowns at the Northumberland County Jail have prompted Warden Tom Reisinger to enter into negotiations with the correctional employees union to authorize changes to the scheduling of correctional officers’ shifts.
At a Northumberland County Prison Board meeting on Wednesday, Reisinger said the prison went into lockdown from 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2 until 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, due to shortages of available correctional officers. Reisinger reported no disruption of food service or inmate visits, and that the modified operations went as planned, without incident. The prison previously locked down June 25-26 over the same staffing issues.
In response to the lockdowns and continued staffing shortages, Reisinger said he is working with the union to implement changes to the staff roster that he hopes will prevent future lockdowns.
“Going forward I’m working with the union as we speak, hopefully to have a deal in place... where we change the staff roster, we change some posts and we change some days off so we wouldn’t be so short on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,” said Reisinger. “It will be better than what we have now. If everything goes as planned and people come to work it will be a lot better than what it is now and try to avoid any further modified operations.”
Reisinger said he hopes to reach an agreement with the union about the scheduling changes soon.
On Tuesday, county commissioners also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding to be sent to the correctional employees union in order to establish a pro re nata (PRN) work pool for those seeking limited part-time work at the prison.
Commissioner Kym Best said overtime mandates stemming from the officer shortages have dissuaded many qualified individuals from joining the jail staff, despite much expressed interest.
The PRN work pool would allow those with limited availability or retirement restrictions looking for additional income to take on shifts at the prison on an as-needed basis. Shifts will only become available to those in the work pool if full-time and part-time jail employees elect not to take on posted overtime hours. Employees in the work pool will receive incentive pay at a rate of $20 per hour Monday through Friday and $25 per hour on Saturday and Sunday, but will not be eligible for health benefits, pensions or overtime.
“We’re hoping to get folks that are in retirement who can only work 15 to 20 hours a week or some people that want to pick up a little extra money for whatever personal reason they have,” said Best. “We’re welcoming anybody, whether you have training as a corrections officer, police officer or you just want to get your feet wet with this position a little bit.”
Best and other members of the prison board offered high praise for Reisinger and Deputy Warden Margaret Hughes in response to their efforts to address some of the mounting issues the prison has faced in recent months. Best said she has had an opportunity to tour the facility since Reisinger and Hughes were hired in May and was “extremely impressed with the changes they’ve made.”
“They’ve addressed numerous issues. The prison is cleaner, the air is easier to breathe. It has turned around to such a degree that the inmates themselves have written letters to the warden and deputy warden thanking them for putting order and control back into the prison,” Best said.
“The staff seem more positive. We now have staff that are doing things like finding contraband and turning it in, finding weapons and turning it in, and the warden and deputy warden have instituted an above and beyond corrections officer of the month situation where they will be acknowledged for their fine work and I think this has helped morale a lot,” Best continued.
Reisinger reported a current prison population of 146 males and 39 females, for a total of 185 inmates housed at the Northumberland County Jail. The highest population for the month of June was 208 on June 5 while the lowest population of 188 occurred on June 17. The prison’s June revenue totaled $26,455. Reisinger also reported that one inmate is currently diagnosed with COVID-19.
There are currently 36 full-time correctional officers, one part-time officer, and two probationary officers working at the prison. Reisinger said five new full-time employees and one part-time employee are scheduled to start work on July 18.
