Provost promoted

LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) has announced that Teri Provost, a 15-year staffer, will be taking on the role of chief in the newly formed Community Services Division.
The Community Services Division (CSD) will encompass SEDA-COG’s Community Development, Flood Resiliency, Housing Rehabilitation and Community Revitalization programs.
Provost worked in SEDA-COG’s Community Development Program for nine years before becoming the director of Housing Rehabilitation and Flood Resiliency. Throughout her 15-year career at SEDA-COG, she has prepared numerous grant applications and has proficient experience with Federal Emergency Management Agency and Housing and Urban Development programs.
Provost has been a member of The Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM) since 2018 and serves as the Chapter District 2 Director.
She also serves as past chair of the Pennsylvania Association of State Floodplain Managers (PAFPM) board.
Provost earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and Sociology from clarion University in 2002.
