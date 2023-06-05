BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum recently announced that the seven students that participated in the Museum’s Science Fair held on Jan. 19 competed at the state-level Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS), after finishing first in the Regional PJAS Fair.
The museum had 37 students from nine schools and homeschool groups competing at the local science fair, held at the Bloomsburg Fire Company. From that, 21 students were sent to the regional fair at Susquehanna University on Feb. 18.
Seven of the students the museum promoted competed at the PJAS state science fair at Penn State University. All of these students placed in the State Fair.
Blake Rothermel (Line Mountain Middle School) earned a first award for his project “Air Purifier.”
Philip Polstra II (Bloomsburg Christian School) earned a first award for his project “Bacterial Hot-Spots in Schools.”
Amelia Shrimp (Montgomery Junior/Senior High School) earned a third award for her project “Peer Pressure is Real! A Cookie Social Experiment.”
Elizabeth Zika (Benton Junior/Senior High School) earned a second award for her project “Shotgun Shooting in the Rain.”
Nathan Corbeill (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool) earned a first award for his project “Using Gel Electrophoresis to Evaluate Macromolecules.”
Kathryn Polstra (Bloomsburg Christian School) earned a second award for her project “The Physics of UP.”
McKenna Parker (Selinsgrove Area High School) earned a first award for her project “SIR Disease Modeling in Python.”
The PPL Foundation supported the museum’s 2023 science fair and helped to cover fees as the students advanced.
