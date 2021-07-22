LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) was authorized Tuesday evening by Borough Council to apply for a state-funded Keystone Communities Planning Grant.
Ellen Ruby, LDP executive director, told council the grant was part of the process which would lead to put recommendations of the Market Street Corridor Traffic Study in place. Ruby explained the first grant would help establish formal plans which would include seeking grants used in the development.
Council approved a letter of support for $10,000 from the 2022 general fund to serve as matching funds for the initial grant. Ruby noted the LDP applied for $25,000 and would cover $15,000. A total of $50,000 could be available from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
The Traffic Study, Ruby added, included recommendations for traffic calming, “gateway enhancement” at both ends of the corridor, enhancing “bump outs” at intersections and other measures for the heavily used zone.
Among other action items, council approved a final design of a restroom and hand-washing station for Hufnagle Park and gave permission to release the Community Development Block Grant, Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) project for bid. A change order requested after further engineering work by Larson Design group was also approved. Engineers recommended moving sanitary laterals, increasing the project’s price by $8,750, which will be paid from the general fund.
Historical Architecture and Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness were also approved for Dianne Powers (140 S. Front St., windows), Amanda Unzueta (227 S. Third St, door and pavers and 312 St. George St. door and fence), Phillip and Jennifer Peterson (33 S. Second St., windows), Marlene Lira (341 N. Fourth St., fence), Rodney Yoder (130-132 N. Front St., siding, windows and door) and David Koconis (185 S. Front St., new home, garage).
