WILLIAMSPORT — The nation's foremost expert on military bugle calls will give a presentation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Community Theater League, 100 W. Third St., Williamsport.
Hudock Capital Group LLC will host the special veterans tribute at no charge to participants. It will feature Jari Villanueva, retired from the United States Air Force after 23 years with The USAF Band in Washington DC.
Williamsport’s Repasz Band will be performing before Mr. Villanueva’s presentation.
Cntact Carissa Zysset at Hudock Capital at 570-326-9500, 866.855.0569 or email czysset@hudockcapital.com for more information.
