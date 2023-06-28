LEWISBURG — Hunters faced challenges Monday as licenses for the 2023-2024 hunting season went up for sale online by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A local county treasurer is offering an option to avoid the hassles of purchasing a license.
According to the game commission website, a new process for obtaining licenses and permits got underway Monday, June 26.
Hunters have two options in buying their licenses. They can go to a license issuing agent – there are more than 650 of them statewide, or they can purchase licenses online.
Licenses purchased through an issuing agent can be obtained immediately, while licenses and tags purchased online will be sent to customers by mail within 10 business days.
When sales opened, many hunters wanting to purchase a license at a retail location were left standing in lines for hours.
“Customer volumes were heavy, which was expected,” said game commission Communications Director Travis Lau said. “Overall the system performed as expected. There was an about two-hour span, though, where the system experienced widespread slowdowns due to there not being enough cloud server space.
“The system didn’t crash,” he said. “Sales continued. But many issuing agents were unable to sell during this time, meaning people were standing in lines that weren’t moving.”
Lau said the issue has been corrected.
“That said, volumes were still high, so sales were slow, particularly online,” he continued. “The system handles online and in-person customers differently. When volumes reach a certain level, online customers are routed to a waiting room. In-person customers are never routed to a waiting room.”
The que for online customers topped 100,000.
“I’m aware of many different customers with different experiences, but some who logged on soon after sales began waited up to 10 hours to buy licenses,” Lau said. “But as volumes decreased, waits dropped. By 11 p.m., online customers no longer were being routed to a waiting room, but were able to purchase instantaneously.”
As of Tuesday, he said things were operating smoothly.
“Everyone I’ve talked to who bought Tuesday was able to do so quickly and easily,” Lau said.
Union County Treasurer Diane Reigle said individuals can avoid potential long lines by purchasing a license in her office, located in the county courthouse, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We have no lines,” she said. “They can come in and get their licenses in less than 10 minutes and be back out the door... We will also be selling doe tags for each round so hunters can pick them up here as well.”
To purchase a license, verifying documents are required.
“We need the hunter’s previous hunting license or CID number, and their birth date,” Reigle said. “If they don’t have their CID number we can use their Social Security number or their drivers’ license number.”
The office accepts cash, checks and credit cards.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
