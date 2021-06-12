CARLISLE — Will Brock, son of Bill Brock of St. Mary's and Debbie Dolan of Lewisburg, graduated magna cum laude from Dickinson College in May, with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. He was also on the dean's list
Brock is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
