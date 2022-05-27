LONG POND — M&M’S announced the iconic brand will be the title sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series race to be held Sunday, July 24, at Pocono Raceway. The brand will continue the season-long celebration of its more than three decades in the sport by using the race to pay special tribute to NASCAR fans and Mars Associates who have made the journey so memorable.
To kick off the celebrations, Mars will embark on a nationwide search on social media to identify some of the most active and passionate M&M’S Racing fans, who will be invited as VIP guests to the M&M’S Pocono race weekend. The fans selected will not only serve as M&M’S ambassadors throughout race weekend but will also have the chance to meet NASCAR legends and receive signed merchandise. One lucky M&M’S Mars fan will have the ultimate honor of serving as the grand marshal for the race.
“For more than 30 years, Mars has inspired moments of happiness through the colorful fun of the M&M’S brand for NASCAR fans all over the country,” said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America. “During our final year and, in our backyard race, Mars wants to celebrate one of the best fan bases in the world with a Mars-sized ‘thank you.’ The M&M’S brand has celebrated many NASCAR successes and we are grateful for the NASCAR fans.
For fans attending the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400, M&M’S will conduct a special discussion moderated by NASCAR pit reporter, Jamie Little, in the Pocono Raceway Fan Zone on the morning of the race. Current and former M&M’S drivers including Kyle Busch, David Gilliland, Ernie Irvan and Ken Schrader will cruise down memory lane, sharing stories of their time driving for the Mars’ brands.
Trackhouse announces PROJECT91
CONCORD, N.C. — Trackhouse Entertainment Group announced the creation of PROJECT91, a program designed to expand its international reach by fielding a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers.
Trackhouse’s PROJECT91 will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at least once during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, with plans to expand the program in the future.
Trackhouse Racing – a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group — fields the No. 99 and the No. 1 Chevrolets with drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“PROJECT91’s mission is to activate the intersection point of NASCAR racing and global motorsport culture,” said Trackhouse owner Justin Marks. “With the formation of PROJECT91, Trackhouse has opened the door for global champions while beginning the process of scaling into an internationally recognized racing brand.”
Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula 1 champion, will debut with the team in the Aug. 21 race to be held on the road course in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Danner, Yoder, Bard and Jones take Selinsgrove wins
SELINSGROVE — Briggs Danner, of Allentown, settled a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle with Alex Bright of Collegeville by parking his No. 5G wingless 360 sprint car in victory lane for the sixth time this season in USAC East Coast competition, during Saturday’s 25-lap main event at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Polesitter Tommy Kunsman powered into the lead only to drift into the third turn guardrail and launch into a series of flips. Kunsman escaped injury.
Original third-place starter Ed Aikin restarted the race on the pole and led the first two laps before being passed by fifth-place starter Alex Bright. Aikin kept Bright in his sights for three laps until sixth-place starter Briggs Danner streaked into the runner-up position.
With 10 laps to race, the race for the lead heated up as Bright and Danner pulled slide jobs for two laps before Danner secured the lead on lap 19 with a pass at the start/finish line.
Danner went on to take the checkered flag over Bright, Amantea, Carmen Perigo, and Smith.
Andrew Yoder, of Middleburg, won the season opener for limited late models in the division’s 20-lap main event.
Garrett Bard, of Wells Tannery, held off the late-race challenges of Austin Reed, of Etters, to score the win in the 20-lap PASS 305 sprint car race.
Two-time defending champion Jake Jones, of Hunlock Creek, won the 12-lap roadrunner race and became the fourth different winner in as many races at the track this season.
