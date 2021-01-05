ALLENWOOD — Steady numbers related to COVID-19 were reported Monday by institutions across Union County.
Seven in-house skilled nursing facility resident deaths were reported by Asbury Communities at RiverWoods, Lewisburg. Two skilled nursing resident deaths related to COVID-19 were in the hospital.
There were 27 active COVID-19 cases reported among skilled nursing facility residents at RiverWoods and three confirmed cases in personal care. Sixty-eight skilled nursing care, 14 residential living and one personal care resident reported pending tests, potential exposure or symptoms. They were in quarantine or isolation.
RiverWoods associates reported 10 active cases, all in skilled nursing and a total of seven quarantined or isolating with potential exposure, tests or symptoms.
Diakon Senior Living reported 16 active resident cases at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village and 19 staff members self-quarantining with active cases.
Guardian Health Care reported a weekly cumulative case count of nine at Rolling Hills, Millmont, with one or more new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. There have been no more than three reported respiratory symptom onsets in the 72 hours before reporting.
Meantime, the United States Penitentiary, Lewisburg, reported 53 confirmed active cases among inmates and 22 among staff.
Bureau of Prisons (BOP) figures also indicated the Federal Corrections Institute Allenwood Medium had 70 inmates and 22 staff with active cases of COVID-19. Allenwood Low reported 57 inmates and nine staff with confirmed active cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.