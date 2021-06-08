ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recognized the student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen's shortened exhibition season this spring.
Local students recognized include:
• Garrett Becker, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Becker was a member of the football team.
• Rylee Stahl, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Stahl was a member of the football team.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Strausbaugh was a member of the football team.
