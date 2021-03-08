MILTON — Milton police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired in the borough.

Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the incident occurred at 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Milton Village, 751 Mahoning St., Milton.

According to Zettlemoyer, shell casings were recovered from the scene. There was no evidence that anyone was shot.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 570-742-8757.

Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

