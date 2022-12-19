Nursing students volunteer in Guatemala

Pennsylvania College of Technology nursing students join their instructor, Christine Kavanagh, and chaperone Theresa Moff, a pediatric nurse practitioner for UPMC, in front of the pediatrics unit at a weeklong medical clinic in Nueva Santa Rosa, Guatemala. From left, Kylee D. Butz, of Lawrenceville; Madison T. McClelland, of Columbia Cross Roads; Kavanagh; Maci N. Ilgen, of Spring Mills; Moff; Jordan Specht, of Frederick, Maryland; and Jesse D. Laird V, of Chambersburg.

WILLIAMSPORT — Five Pennsylvania College of Technology nursing students and their instructor recently stepped away from the familiar environment of the college’s laboratories and clinical rotations in local health care facilities to help provide care to a medically underserved community in Central America.

The group, in the Global Healthcare Explorations course, traveled to Nueva Santa Rosa, Guatemala, in late October. There, they joined volunteers from Glens Falls (New York) Medical Mission, which operates a one-week medical clinic in the community every six months. Because of COVID-19, the October trip marked the first time the clinic had operated since fall 2019.

