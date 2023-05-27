WEST MILTON — The site of Christian community events for 114 years is planning once again to kick off its summertime series and communicate its core belief that "together; we are stronger."
Central Oak Heights, located at 75 Heritage Road, West Milton, is ready for the summer with special events planned throughout.
Central Oak Heights is a Christian community with a smoke free, drug and alcohol free environment for the public to enjoy. Central Oak Heights Association welcomes the public to attend all scheduled activities and programs. Its summer series kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28, with the Buffalo Valley Singers, under the direction of Connie Pawling-Young.
Central Oak Heights community member, and retired Music Educator from the Lewisburg Area School District and Susquehanna University Anne Lawrence noted that Buffalo Valley Singers are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.
"The Buffalo Valley Singers have grown so much that our tabernacle stage cannot accommodate all of them at once so they will be performing in groups," Lawrence said. "The Central Oak Heights Association extends the spirit of community and outreach by partnering with the Donald Heiter Community Center of Lewisburg, collaborating with local churches in spiritual endeavors. The Central Oak Heights Board of Directors in the mission of outreach to the community-at-large is donating $1,500 to the Donald Heiter Community Center 2023 program schedule.
"I believe we are here this Memorial Day weekend to give back to Andrea Tufo and the Heiter Center. This is a great partnership and our mission here at Central Oak Heights is to give back to the community," said Lawrence.
President of the Buffalo Valley Singers and Executive Director of the Donald Heiter Community Center Andrea Tufo was on hand Thursday as Lawrence presented her with the check. Tufo was surprised at the unexpected gift.
"I'm shocked and honored that you all believe in us. We are thankful. We are grateful to Central Oak Heights," said Tufo.
Tufo said each summer the Donal Heiter Center holds a day camp at Central Oak Heights.
"We hold a one-week camp experience here which we've been doing for the past 25 years. For us the independence these kids learn being away from their parents and without cell phones or electronics is important," said Tufo.
"It's amazing to see the parents faces when they drop off their kids here too, it's one of refreshment for all," Lawrence jokingly said. "There is such a sense of peace when you drive up this hill. This is a very open camp and we are really concerned about everyone's safety here."
Lawrence encourages everyone to visit Central Oak Heights throughout the summer to enjoy some great bands and family time.
"It's not about boundaries here we are all about reaching out. We have a tremendous board and community support. We couldn't do it without them." said Lawrence.
The list of events for this summer at Central Oak Heights includes:
• 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28: The Buffalo Valley Singers, Connie Pawling-Young, director.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Mid-Penn Band Festival Central PA Community Bands.
• 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1: Milton Community Band, Brett Hosterman, conductor.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15: Uptown Music Collective of Williamsport.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29: Sunbury City Band, Tom Geggenheimer, conductor.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Billtown Brass, Rick Coulter, conductor.
There is no cost to any of the performances however, donation will be accepted.
For more information on the summertime events visit www.centraloakheights.org.
