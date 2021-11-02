BLOOMSBURG — A free National STEM Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, Bloomsburg.
The event will include soldering, NFC treasure hunt, Lego engineering challenges, robotics, programming and 3D printing.
National STEM Day is celebrated each Nov. 8 to encourage kids to explore their interests in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
For more information, visit www.the-childrens-museum.org.
