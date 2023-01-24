LEWISBURG — Lewisburg will be on ice as dozens of intricately crafted ice sculptures will line the streets, a carving of a giant sculpture will be taking place and numerous activities will draw scores of people to the downtown area.
The annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival will be held Feb. 3-4 throughout downtown Lewisburg.
The carving of larger sculptures will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the post office building on Market Street. The carving will continue later in the afternoon in Hufnagle Park.
Executive Assistant of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Lynne Sobel Ragusea said two sculptors from First Night State College Ice Sculptors come to Lewisburg each year to create the giant works of art.
Forty of the small sculptures will be on display throughout the downtown area.
“Sculptures are placed in front of the businesses that sponsor them, for the most part,” Ragusea said. “Proceeds from the ice festival itself go to the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, but there are lots of events that go on during the festival, and each one benefits a different not-for-profit organization.”
The annual Warm Your Heart fundraiser will be held at Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing. The fundraiser features a Brushstrokes mini gallery of original art by in-house artists, with works of art to be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit The Scratching Post — Lewisburg Cat Cafe and Haven to Home Canine Rescue.
The Warm Your Heart fundraiser was started in 2009 and has evolved over the years. Since 2009 participants have helped donate more than $16,000 to local rescues.
New for this year, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, visitors can sip wine while they stroll the downtown, viewing the many ice sculptures by sponsored businesses.
Wineries will be paired with downtown shops for an experience for shoppers to stroll the downtown, enjoy the ice sculptures, do a little shopping and sip on wine from some of the areas featured wineries.
Tickets for this event can be purchased at the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
The Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club will host the Frosty 5K Saturday, Feb. 4. Participants are encouraged to register for the race online.
Race check-in begins at 9 a.m. at the Campus Theatre.
Hufnagle Park will be the center for children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Activities will be provided by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, the Merrill Linn Conservancy, and the River Valley Nature School.
In addition to activities taking place in the park, museum Executive Director Kahla Woodling DeSmit said children who visit the museum during the festival will have an opportunity to place their handprint or signature on a wall at the museum.
That activity is a fundraiser for the museum’s Count Me In program, which provides free or reduced admission to families in need.
The family movie “Balto” will be shown at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Campus Theatre.
Visitors to downtown Lewisburg can sample warm snacks and drinks as they shop the downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For participants age 21 and over, Gilson Snow will hold a Polar Bear Plunge Pregame Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning at Trevina, 434 Market St., and then moving to Hungry Run Distillery before ending at the Brasserie Louis at 101 Market St.
At 2 p.m., the group will then parade from the corner of South Front and Market streets to the Lewisburg Landing at St. George Street for the famed Polar Bear Plunge.
The first 250 plungers will receive a beanie. Complimentary hot chocolate will be served. Proceeds from the Polar Bear Plunge go towards the operating costs of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
After the plunge, at 3:30 p.m., the Hearty Chili Cook Off presented by the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club will be held at Bull Run Tap House.
Proceeds will benefit the Union County Giving Closet. The nonprofit operated from the Lewisburg Presbyterian Church provides children served by the Union County Food Bank with needed clothing.
“This is the first year the Union County Giving Closet has received donations from the ice festival,” said Giving Closet Executive Director Alison Collins. “Any funding received will be used to fill in items like new socks and underwear for children being served. I think it’s wonderful anytime an organization can get involved especially right now when inflation is so hard on families.”
To contact the Union County Giving Closet, email ucgivingcloset@gmail.com.
If you’re craving something sweet, the Chocolate Tour — sponsored by the Donald Heiter Community Center — might help ease those cravings.
The Chocolate Tour offers families the opportunity to stroll through downtown Lewisburg businesses, enjoy the ice sculptures, and indulge in chocolate. Local and regional bakers and candy makers have partnered to create traveling chocolate tour tasting boxes, or Chocolate Flights.
Each ticket purchased includes a tasting box of at least 15 chocolate goodies for participants to take home or enjoy while strolling through the ice festival and shops in Lewisburg.
The Heiter center’s Chocolate Lovers Gala will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and will include hors d’oeuvres, open bar with signature cocktails, professional chocolate displays, demonstrations and tastings, a 50-50 drawing, and live auction.
Visit donaldheiter.org for more information or to purchase tickets. All proceeds from the Chocolate Festival and Gala will benefit the Donald Heiter Community Center.
Andrea Tufo, director of the Donald Heiter Community Center, said funding from the festival usually makes up about 16% of the yearly funding for the center, or about $50,000 annually.
“This is our first time back since COVID, it’s just such a fun time as people come from all across the country to Lewisburg for the Ice Festival, it’s everything great about small town USA,” said Tufo.
“All the funds received from the Chocolate Festival go towards programs at the Heiter Center mostly for children’s after school care and summer camp to keep it affordable for working families,” she added.
