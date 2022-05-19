Foundation receives donation

LEWISBURG — The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) recently received a $5,000 donation from Northumberland National Bank. The check was presented by Todd Troxell, president and CEO of the bank, through the state’s EITC program. On hand to receive the gift was Ann Glock, GDF executive director.
“We are grateful to Northumberland National Bank for their ongoing generous support of LASD students through the EITC program,” Glock said. “This year’s gift will go a long way to help provide Lewisburg Area High School students with unique hands-on learning experiences through STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) programs.”
Glock encourages EITC-approved businesses to contact the foundation about making a gift through the program to provide Lewisburg students with advanced and innovative opportunities.
Call the foundation at 570-522-8433 or contact by email at annglock@greendragonfoundation.org.
