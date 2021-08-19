WASHINGTONVILLE — A cabin found hidden in plain sight last year belonged to a man described as a Revolutionary War patriot, according to information recently discovered by Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski.
The two-story cabin — dated to the 1780s — was discovered in the winter of 2020 as contractors from Fares Farhat Construction, of Halifax, worked to level a former bar and hotel building along Route 54 in Washingtonville. The bar and hotel had been built over top the cabin.
The cabin was dismantled piece by piece and placed in storage, with the hope that funds could be raised to have it reconstructed at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds.
During the recent fair, Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) presented a $70,000 check from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to assist with the reconstruction.
In addition to the funding from Pennsylvania, Dombroski said the Montour County commissioners allocated $25,000 from the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau for the project. The fair also received $25,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and raised approximately $10,000 through fundraisers.
With the funding that’s in place to support the project, Dombroski said the plan is to have the cabin reconstructed at the fairgrounds leading up to the 2022 fair. A dedication will likely be held during the fair.
Following the fair, Dombroski released information on the Washingtonville Borough Facebook page outlining the history of the cabin, which he uncovered through extensive research.
Through his research, Dombroski wrote in the release that he learned James Tilghman was the first landowner in present-day Washingtonville.
“Tilghman was awarded 5,597 acres of land when this part of Pennsylvania was opened for European settlement after 1787,” Dombroski said.
Although he never lived in the area, Dombroski said Tilghman subdivided his acreage into 14 different parcels.
One parcel, which encompassed all of present-day Washingtonville, was leased to John Bosley, according to the information discovered by Domborski.
“With... the ability to recreate Mr. Tilghman’s plot map with high confidence and accuracy, and the previously obtained expert opinion from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission that the log cabin dates to the 1780s, it has been confirmed with 100% certainty that our log cabin was that of Revolutionary War patriot John Bosley,” Dombroski wrote, in his release.
According to information posted on legendsofamerica.com, Bosley developed Fort Bosley, a grist mill built around 1793 in Washingtonville.
“Following the defeat of General George Washington at the Battle of Brandywine, the decision was made to develop a system of forts in the Susquehanna River Valley to protect settlers and support the defense of Fort Augusta (in Sunbury),” the site said. “About a dozen forts were then established along branches of the Susquehanna River, one of which was Bosley’s Mill, which was fortified and stockaded in 1777.”
The mill was destroyed by fire in 1826.
Tilghman died in 1793. Shortly thereafter, his son William Tilghman began selling off the 14 parcels. Bosley opted not to purchase his parcel from the family, according to Dombroski’s information.
On July 29, 1795, Dombroski said William Tilghman sold the plot which the cabin stood on to Joseph and Samuel Hutchinson.
“The Hutchinson’s were real estate investors themselves, so they naturally looked to further subdivide their plot,” Dombroski wrote. “One of the quickest ways for them to turn a profit was to cash in on the improvements that the Bosley family made to plot one, such as their grist and saw mill, log cabin.”
In 1796, he said the Hutchinson’s laid out Washingtonville, with some plot numbers and street names which still exist.
“Three property deeds from between 1796 and 1801 confirm Washingtonville’s founding as 1796,” Dombroski wrote.
Donations to support the reconstruction and continued maintenance of the cabin can be sent to: Montour-DeLong Community Fair, P.O. Box 11, Washingtonville, PA 17884.
Donations should be noted for support of the cabin.
