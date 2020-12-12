LEWISBURG — Food and beverage providers apparently had a hunch that their businesses would be directed by the state to return to take-out only.
So noted Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, who said time since the Thursday announcement of three-week COVID-19 mitigation efforts included action on behalf of hospitality providers. The LDP website was updated with single-page links to downtown Lewisburg restaurants and a Facebook group was formed.
Ruby noted the updated LDP site would make for easy access to any downtown restaurant and encourage people to do take-out service. She also suggested some restaurant-friendly strategies for a year when families stocked up on non-perishables before the spring shutdown.
"One of the things my husband and I talked about was taking our weekly grocery bill for the next three weeks and using it for take-out, then eating from the cupboard on the other nights," Ruby said. "I strongly encourage people who are able to is to support the downtown restaurants through take-out or delivery meals."
Some restaurants were prepared, to a degree, in view of the extended shutdown imposed earlier this year.
"A lot of people thought this was coming, we just didn't know when," Ruby said. "That's what I have heard from the community here. People were anticipating something like this.
"Nobody wants it," Ruby added. "Both for what it does to business and because of the reason that our government has felt it was necessary."
Ruby said the LDP still has signs for curbside pickup of take-out orders. Other restaurants, including Elizabeth's American Bistro, have made their own.
"We'll continue to do more," Ruby added. "Right now our focus is on gathering information and getting it out."
Meantime, Late Night Shopping will continue on the evening of Friday, Dec. 18. Ruby said lines formed during the first week at some of the businesses which illustrated that things were being done safely and that people were coming out.
Downtown Lewisburg businesses will also be open afternoons on Sunday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 20. Ruby said it may be the ideal time to use gift certificates bought or given away by the LDP.
Ruby noted conducting promotional events not part of the "regular" schedule may prove beneficial and be continued.
