Northumberland County Sentences
• Brandon Bush, 35, of Sunbury, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Dylan Kephart, 21, of State College, two years supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Chelsea Hicks, 24, of Mount Carmel, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Stacia Culp, 33, of Danville, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; time served to 12 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Matthew Lukens, 24, of Shamokin, one-year supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first month on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs, $91.48 restitution to Weis Markets for retail theft; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Kerstetter, 34, of Dalmatia, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Daniel Michael, 58, of Muncy, five years’ supervised probation with restrictive conditions with the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; 60 days on house arrest, $500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension DUI-related.
• Paul John Hartman, 56, of Lebanon, five years supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Shenice Andino, 27, of New York, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Santana, 28, of Northumberland, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Stephen Reid Jr., 29, of Lewisburg, 12 months probation, 16 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Arturo Charriez, 55, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs, $3,376.27 restitution to USAA Insurance Co. for accidents involving damage to property.
• Lance Leroy Long, 41, of Milton, 22 months to 5 years in state prison, 319 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs on each of 10 counts of sexual abuse of children involving possession of child pornography.
• Joel Kinnaman, 23, of Mount Carmel, time served to 23 months in county prison, $250 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; two years’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for unauthorized use of a vehicle; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Dameon Holter, 40, of Berwick, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Paige Johnson, 26, of Marion Heights, one-year probation, $250 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; one-year probation, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due July 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg, for formal arraignment.
• Bryce William Koonsman, 20, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane.
• Michael Monroe Camp, 23, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.
• Shane Lee Knight, 44, of York, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and a summary count of disorderly conduct.
• Heather Lynn Specht, 33, of Shamokin Dam. Misdemeanor counts of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence and obstruct administration of law/other government function were held for court while a felony county of concealment of whereabouts of child was dismissed.
• Roni Diaz, 21, of State College. A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance was held for court.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State police responded at 3:06 a.m. Sunday, March 28 to 260 International Drive to a motorist slumped over the wheel of a parked vehicle.
Troopers said they found motorist David J. Lugo, 23, of Watsontown, passed out.
On making contact, they alleged that Lugo had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and what appeared to be vomit on his shirt and near the vehicle. Lugo also allegedly admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages.
Results of a blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital alleged that Lugo had a blood alcohol content of 0.174% at the time of the test.
Lugo was charged with DUI/unsafe driving and DUI blood alcohol content 0.16% or greater, misdemeanors.
Ignition interlock
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11 to 2629 Old Turnpike Road, for a report of a vehicle into a creek.
On arrival, they found a green Chevrolet pickup in a creek on the south side of the roadway and motorist Spencer L. Hayes II, 47, of Lewisburg, out of the vehicle.
Hayes told officers he had fallen asleep, denied treatment for injuries and noted he was wearing a seatbelt. Investigation also found that Hayes had a suspended license due to DUI-related issues and was restricted to vehicles with ignition interlock systems. A preliminary breath test at the scene indicated he had consumed no alcohol (BAC 0.0%).
Hayes was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly not using a vehicle with an ignition interlock and summary charges of careless driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (second offense).
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State police were dispatched at 10:09 a.m. Thursday, April 1 to 260 International Drive for a report of retail theft.
An interview with the manager of the Sheetz store and review of surveillance video concluded that Michael A. Long, 27, of Catawissa, allegedly pocketed 21 packs of Pokemon cards and left without paying. His address was confirmed using the registration address of the vehicle Long allegedly drove away in.
Long was charged with felony retail theft take merchandise and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Summary counts of operating a vehicle without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license for first offense DUI were also filed.
The items allegedly stolen at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25 were valued at $125.79 in total.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Three people sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 9:49 p.m. April 23 along Route 15, north of Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
Eric P. Campbell, 44, of Watsontown, was traveling south when he turned his vehicle left and struck the front of a northbound 2013 Audi S5 driven by Hugh A. Sutherland, 31, of Mount Vernon, N.Y., police reported. Campbell, Sutherland and a passenger in the Audi, Alexis D. James, 28, of White Plains, N.Y., were transported to local hospitals with suspected minor injuries.
Campbell will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Vehicle vs. deer (fire)
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — The driver of a Subaru escaped injury when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway and burst into flames.
The crash occurred at 12:45 a.m. April 24 along Muncy Exchange Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. A 2006 Subaru Legacy driven by David L. Paulhamus, 18, of Jersey Shore, was traveling south when it struck the deer. As the vehicle came to rest it caught fire, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 6:01 a.m. April 24 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 210.5, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Samuel Marrero, 57, of Stamford, Conn., was driving a 2016 BMW X3 east when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to hit a guide rail. Marrero and passenger Jingyu Hu, 60, of Plainview, N.Y., were belted and were not injured.
Marrero will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
PFA violation
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Gregory Haas, 32, of Turbotville, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order during an incident at 6:15 p.m. April 25 along Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Haas was transported to Northumberland County Jail, where he awaited arraignment, police noted. The victim was a 33-year-old Watsontown woman.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and cited a White Deer man and woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:31 a.m. April 25 along Union Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County. Physical contact between the two was reported.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — A pet rabbit was reported stolen between 4 p.m. April 23 and 5:30 a.m. April 24 from Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
The rabbit is a black and white Dutch breed and belongs to Megan Hauck, 34, of Turbotville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Lewisburg boy was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. April 22 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Prohibited acts
MILTON — Malcolm Kizis, 28, of North Star Boulevard, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 8:38 p.m. March 26 in the 200 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said a vehicle being operated by Kizis was stopped after it was found to have an expired registration. He was allegedly found to have been in possession of a roach.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 12.
