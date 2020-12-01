LEWISBURG — For the third year in a row, Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will team up to present "A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker."
This year’s performance of the classic holiday ballet will feature “Act Two: Land of the Sweets,” and be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. A virtual livestream option was recently made available to allow viewing from home. Tickets to view the livestreamed performance are $5 per person and can be purchased at www.riverstagetheatre.org or by calling 570-989-0848.
Also new this year, Isadora Loyola and Roman Zhurbin, performers with the New York City-based American Ballet Theater in New York City, will be joining the local case respectively as Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier.
“When we talked about this year’s Nutcracker for the first time back in June,” said Amy Casimir, director and owner of Strictly Ballet, “I knew the only way we could do it this year was if we did the second act. Although the first act is a group piece, with dozens of people on the stage together, the second act is mostly made up of solos, duets and small groups. So, we are able to socially distance at every stage, from auditions to the performance itself.”
Producer Trey Casimir added that the second act lent itself featuring professional dancers.
"Our dance contacts in New York came through with an introduction to (Loyola) and (Zhurbin). In addition to being remarkably talented artists, they have also been a dream to work with," he added. "Longtime Lewisburg boosters and dance lovers Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate and Alan and Martha Barrick have (also) agreed to entirely sponsor our guest artists. We are humbled and grateful for their act of generosity.”
The group is only able to present a single performance this year. Current Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictions will only allow approximately 50 audience members to be seated in the auditorium, so those will be mostly sponsors, friends and family of the cast.
“Because of these restrictions, however, we are excited to be offering tickets for a virtual livestream option for the first time ever," said RiverStage president Jove Graham. "Anyone can visit our website and purchase tickets to view the performance from the comfort of their own home."
The RiverStage season will continue in February with a stage adaptation of The Secret Garden, the comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress and Monty Python’s Spamalot. For more information about this show, visit strictlyballetarts.com, riverstagetheatre.org or follow riverstagecommunitytheatre or Strictly Ballet Arts on Facebook and Instagram.
