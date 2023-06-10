LEWISBURG — When most people think about summer, they think about vacations, and possibly going on a quest to discover new places. One quest could be completed through the Union County Library System.
The system’s Summer Quest program is titled “All Together Now.”
'Quest programs that encourage children, teens and adults to read and explore are being offered by Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and West End Library in Laurelton.
"Our summer quest summer reading program began June 1 and runs through Aug. 12," said Jackie Dziadosz, marking coordinator for the library system. " Children, teens and adults can join our 1,000 minute-reading challenge and earn brag tags, books and prizes. Each library is offering something a little different so it's worth checking out all three of our Union County libraries.
Through the 1,000-minute challenge, she said kids can earn brag tags — one each week — for everyone 100-minutes read. Other prizes are available at each library for all ages, including teens and adults.
Participants can tracking reading minutes with the Reader Zone App. A weekly paper reading log is available at the library and online to download for those who wish to track reading without the app.
"Everyone is invited to sign up for Summer Quest, check out books, and attend the many fun and free programs happening this summer," Dziadosz added.
"All three of our libraries have some exciting programs planned around the theme 'All Together Now," she said.
The theme focuses on kindness, friendship and unity.
"Some featured programs this year included a live reptile show, story times at the Mifflinburg Community Park, family movie nights, an after-hours camp-in programs for teens, volunteer opportunities and service projects, weekly crafts, adult chair yoga."
She says kids in particular will enjoy the fun at the library this summer.
"This year's theme, All Together Now, really highlights what the library is about," Dziadosz said. "Program staff at all three libraries have put a lot of time into making the summer reading program fun and educational. Kids can make friendship bracelets to share with a friend. They can create cards for local veterans or write letters to nursing home residents. We're happy to provide creative programs that give kids the opportunity to show kindness to others in our community."
For more information, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/SummerQuest2023 for a list of summer programs or call Herr Memorial Library 570-966-0831, the Public Library for Union County at 570-523-1172, or the West End Library at 570-922-4773.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
