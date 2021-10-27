DANVILLE — A portion of Route 3008 Valley West Road in Valley Township, Montour County, will be closed for a pipe replacement
The road will be closed between Klondike Road and Route 54 Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Nov. 1 th rough Tuesday, Nov. 9, while the pipe is replaced. Work will be performed between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. A detour using Route 54 and Klondike
Road will be in place while work is being performed.
