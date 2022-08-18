LEWISBURG — The Borough of Lewisburg recently kicked off the Lewisburg Flood Mitigation Study with borough staff, SEDA-COG Flood Resiliency staff, and the project consultant team Herbert-Rowland and Grubic (HRG) and PennCore Consulting. The nine-month study will document flood impacts in the borough while also developing strategies to increase the borough’s resiliency to future flooding.

“We know that over 50% of the borough’s land area is located in the floodplain and we know that future flooding will impact the borough and its residents”, said Steven Beattie, Lewisburg community development/grant manager, “But what we need more understanding about is how will a future flood impact private property, our residents, and borough finances and services?”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.