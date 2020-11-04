HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday by the Department of Health showed 39 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 across a six county area. No new local deaths were reported.
Confirmed new cases increased by 15 in Northumberland County, seven in Lycoming County, six in Columbia and Snyder counties, four in Union County and one in Montour County.
Statewide, 2,795 new cases were reported bringing the total since March to 217,666 cases of COVID-19. Thirty-five new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 8,890 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,543 cases (112 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,053 cases (43 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 957 cases (32 deaths)
• Union County, 701 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County, 455 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 290 cases (11 deaths)
