HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) has announced Lisa Powers as its new chief operating officer (COO) and Lutricia Eberly as its new chief membership officer (CMO).

Powers is coming off a 16-year long career with the Peace Corps, where she gained experience in financial management, operations, HR, and working with governmental and non-governmental organizations. During her tenure with the Peace Corps, Powers co-designed and implemented a global strategy to promote gender equity and build leadership skills among youth; developed innovative tools and resources for volunteers and community partners; and developed and launched a three-year strategic plan. Among her projects, she has been the regional advisor for Gender Equity and the “Let Girls Learn” initiative, which has supported a global girls’ education and empowerment initiative. She has also worked with GSUSA to bring Girl Guides to Albania. Her career has taken her to other international locations including, Jordan, Kyrgyz Republic, Morocco, Thailand, Mongolia and Namibia.

