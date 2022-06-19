Ambassador Challenge raises more than $153,000

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital Ambassador Challenge. held throughout May, raised more $153,000 to support the Evangelical Care Fund.
The Care Fund provides a foundation of financial support for Community Health and Wellness screenings, events, and education; Mobile Health of Evangelical; Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), the hospital’s paramedic and EMT response; The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit; Hospice of Evangelical, end-of-life care; and other areas.
The Ambassador Challenge featured community representatives promoting the hospital’s mission and encouraging charitable giving as ambassadors for the hospital. Denise Haddon of Selinsgrove, Timm Moyer of Watsontown and Leslie Temple of Lewisburg were the ambassadors of this inaugural campaign.
Collectively, the three ambassadors raised $75,555 with Leslie Temple of Lewisburg being named Ambassador of the Year for raising more than $45,000. Each ambassador was presented a crystal award by Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, at a celebration appreciation event.
In addition to monies raised by the ambassadors, an online auction brought in more than $7,000, and a Weis Shopping Spree raffle garnered over $2,000. The winner of the 2-minute shopping spree was Mary Ann Hamilton, of Lewisburg, who during her run through the Lewisburg Weis, filled her cart with $960.69 worth of groceries. Other winners of the raffle included Ryan Ehmann of Milton who won a $100 Weis Gift Card, and Samantha Mahaffey of Williamsport who won a $50 Weis Gift Card.
