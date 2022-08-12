State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Maple Heights, Ohio, man sustained possible injuries in a crash which occurred at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 7 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 228, West Hemlock Township Montour County.
Troopers said a 2008 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic driven by Timothy Mitchell lost control and went off the roadway. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Inspection violation
SHAMOKIN — Noel Tirado Rios, 32, and Marangelie Ayala-Reyes, 32, both of Shamokin, have been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:10 a.m. July 29 at North Rock and East Water streets, Shamokin.
Troopers said Tirado Rios obtained a counterfeit inspection sticker, forged information on the back from a previous sticker and placed it on Ayala-Reyes’ 2006 Honda Pilot.
Identity theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Heather Waite, 33, of Winfield, reported the theft of her identity.
The report was made at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 10 at 1103 Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County.
PFA violation
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Ronald Aderhold, 40, of Montoursville, was charged after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order held by a 37-year-old Allenwood woman.
The incident occurred at 10:51 p.m. Aug. 6 along White Deer Baptist Church Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Criminal trespass
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Michael’s Beverage, of Allenwood, reported a trespassing incident.
The incident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Aug. 7 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Harassment
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of possible sexual abuse, involving a 5-year-old McClure girl.
The alleged incident occurred between Aug. 3, 2011 and July 18, 2022, along Fairview Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Kayvone Nesbit, 28, of Harrisburg, has been charged after allegedly kicking and striking a 36-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The alleged incident happened at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1000 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone caused $1,600 in damage to an elevator at Fairfield Inn and Suites, 6 Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the damage was reported at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 8.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 14-year-old Beaver Springs girl pushed her 4-year-old sister, and damaged property.
The incident occurred at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 8 along Route 235, Spring Township, Snyder County.
