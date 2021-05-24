TURBOTVILLE — A group of Warrior Run High School students watched in amazement recently as they released nearly 100 rainbow trout into White Deer Creek. The release marked the culmination of four months of hands-on learning.
Kip Hoffman, a high school science teacher, said students have annually been studying trout in his classroom since he was provided with a grant from the Warrior Run Education Foundation to launch the program during the 2014-2015 school year.
Each winter, Hoffman receives trout eggs from a program called Trout in the Classroom.
"In January, February of this year, they sent the eggs in the mail," Hoffman explained. "We have an aquarium set up, with a chiller and filter. They hatch within a week."
Primarily, Hoffman said approximately 40 students in his two senior-level environmental science classes care for the trout. They are used as examples in his ninth-grade science classes as well.
"In May, right before the seniors get done here, we release (the trout) into the creek, when they're about a couple inches long," Hoffman said.
Typically, Hoffman receives "a couple hundred" trout eggs.
In past years, he received brook trout eggs. This year, rainbow trout eggs were sent.
"In the past, I've had 30 to 50 (trout)," Hoffman said. "This year, I have closer to 100 surviving. (Rainbow trout) are a little less sensitive and easier to raise."
The seniors are responsible for checking and maintaining the parameters of the aquarium water.
"They (learn) the lifecycle of the trout," Hoffman said. "They also understand trout stream conditions... The freshman, the ninth graders, they learn quite a few biology concepts, reproduction."
According to Hoffman, about 1% of trout which are hatched "in the wild" survive.
"We should get a much better yield," he said. "There are more that will survive in this method than they would (hatching) in the wild... A lot of it depends on how warm the creek gets."
Hoffman said students typically relish the opportunity to nurture the trout before releasing them.
"They actually enjoy watching them change over time," he said. "They seem to be excited about what they look like as they change and develop.
"I think it's been a worthwhile project."
Hoffman plans to continue the program in future school years.
